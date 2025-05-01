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Multiple Choice
Simplify the root.
A
−5
B
0.2
C
5
D
Imaginary
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is the fourth root of the square root of -625, which can be written as \(\sqrt[4]{\sqrt{-625}}\).
Rewrite the nested roots as a single root with a fractional exponent: \(\left(-625\right)^{\frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{4}} = \left(-625\right)^{\frac{1}{8}}\).
Since the base is negative, consider expressing -625 as \(-1 \times 625\) to separate the negative sign and the positive number.
Recall that \$625 = 5^4$, so rewrite the expression as \(\left(-1 \times 5^4\right)^{\frac{1}{8}}\).
Use the property of exponents to separate the terms: \(\left(-1\right)^{\frac{1}{8}} \times \left(5^4\right)^{\frac{1}{8}} = \left(-1\right)^{\frac{1}{8}} \times 5^{\frac{4}{8}} = \left(-1\right)^{\frac{1}{8}} \times 5^{\frac{1}{2}}\).
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