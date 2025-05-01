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Multiple Choice
Simplify the root.
A
B
C
−5
D
Imaginary
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is the cube root of the square root of -125, which can be written as \(\sqrt[3]{\sqrt{-125}}\).
Rewrite the nested radicals as a single exponent: recall that \(\sqrt{x} = x^{\frac{1}{2}}\) and \(\sqrt[3]{x} = x^{\frac{1}{3}}\), so the expression becomes \((-125)^{\frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{3}} = (-125)^{\frac{1}{6}}\).
Since the base is negative, consider expressing -125 as \(-1 \times 125\) to separate the negative sign and the positive number: \((-1)^{\frac{1}{6}} \times 125^{\frac{1}{6}}\).
Evaluate \(125^{\frac{1}{6}}\) by recognizing that \$125 = 5^3$, so \(125^{\frac{1}{6}} = (5^3)^{\frac{1}{6}} = 5^{\frac{3}{6}} = 5^{\frac{1}{2}} = \sqrt{5}\).
Address the negative base \((-1)^{\frac{1}{6}}\): since the exponent is a fraction with an even denominator, this root involves imaginary numbers, so the simplified form will include imaginary components.
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