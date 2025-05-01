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Multiple Choice
Simplify the following.
A
B
C
D
2y.45y
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the expression \(^4\sqrt{80y^5}\), which means the fourth root of \$80y^5$.
Rewrite the radicand (the expression inside the root) by factoring it into prime factors and powers of variables: \(80 = 16 \times 5\), so \(80y^5 = 16 \times 5 \times y^5\).
Use the property of roots that \(\sqrt[n]{ab} = \sqrt[n]{a} \times \sqrt[n]{b}\) to separate the fourth root: \(^4\sqrt{16} \times ^4\sqrt{5} \times ^4\sqrt{y^5}\).
Simplify each part: \(^4\sqrt{16}\) is a perfect fourth power, so simplify it to 2; for \(^4\sqrt{y^5}\), rewrite the exponent as \(y^{4+1}\) and use the property \(^4\sqrt{y^4} = y\) times \(^4\sqrt{y}\).
Combine the simplified parts back together: multiply the constants and variables outside the root, and keep the remaining factors inside the fourth root to write the expression in simplest form.
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