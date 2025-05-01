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Multiple Choice
Simplify the following.
A
B
4a2b2.4b
C
4a4b5
D
4a2b2.4b3
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a fourth root of the product \$256a^8b^9$, written as \(^4\sqrt{256a^8b^9}\).
Rewrite the fourth root as the fourth root of each factor separately: \(^4\sqrt{256} \times ^4\sqrt{a^8} \times ^4\sqrt{b^9}\).
Simplify each part:
- \(^4\sqrt{256}\) is the fourth root of 256,
- \(^4\sqrt{a^8}\) can be simplified using the property \(^n\sqrt{x^m} = x^{m/n}\),
- \(^4\sqrt{b^9}\) can be rewritten as \(^4\sqrt{b^8 \times b} = ^4\sqrt{b^8} \times ^4\sqrt{b}\).
Calculate the exponents after applying the root:
- \(a^{8/4} = a^2\),
- \(b^{8/4} = b^2\),
- and keep \(^4\sqrt{b}\) as it is because \(b\) is left inside the root.
Combine all simplified parts: multiply the simplified fourth root of 256 by \(a^2\), \(b^2\), and the remaining \(^4\sqrt{b}\) to write the final simplified expression.
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