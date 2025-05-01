Simplify each part: - \(^4\sqrt{256}\) is the fourth root of 256, - \(^4\sqrt{a^8}\) can be simplified using the property \(^n\sqrt{x^m} = x^{m/n}\), - \(^4\sqrt{b^9}\) can be rewritten as \(^4\sqrt{b^8 \times b} = ^4\sqrt{b^8} \times ^4\sqrt{b}\).