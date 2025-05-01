Beginning Algebra
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2a3bx\(\frac{2a^3b}{x}\)x2a3b
2a4bx\(\frac{2a^4b}{x}\)x2a4b
25a3bx\(\frac{2\sqrt5a^3b}{x}\)x25a3b
25a4bx\(\frac{2\sqrt5a^4b}{x}\)x25a4b
Master Simplifying Radicals with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
49m2\(\sqrt{49m^2}\)
9x2\(\sqrt{\frac{9}{x^2}\)}
480y5^4\(\sqrt{80y^5}\)
4256a8b9^4\(\sqrt{256a^8b^9}\)
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
7m24⋅2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[4]{2n}
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
−72x2-\(\sqrt{72x^2}\)