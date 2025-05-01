Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
44
−4-4−4
0.160.160.16
−160-160−160
Master Finding Higher Roots: Odd Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the root.
−410,000-^4\(\sqrt{10,000}\)
4−625^4\(\sqrt{-625}\)
5243^5\(\sqrt{243}\)
3−125^3\(\sqrt{-125}\)
Estimate the square root between two consecutive whole numbers.
138\(\sqrt{138}\)
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
575^5\(\sqrt{75}\)
−84529-^8\(\sqrt{\frac{45}{29}\)}
Simplify the following.
3(−5)3^3\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^3}\)