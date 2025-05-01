Multiple Choice
How are the "lock and key" and "induced fit" models of enzyme action similar?
9
views
Compare the two enzyme-catalyzed reaction diagrams below (i & ii) to determine which of the following is true.
What is a potential disadvantage for an enzyme having too high of an affinity for its substrate?
Select the best option that fills in the blanks appropriately in the order of their appearance.
The left graph depicts an energy diagram for the '_____________' model of enzyme-substrate specificity, whereas the right diagram depicts an energy diagram for the modern '_____________' model. In the lock & key model, the enzyme binds tightly and precisely to the '_____________.' In the induced fit model, the enzyme binds weakly to the '_____________' and then changes conformation to bind tightly to the '_____________.'