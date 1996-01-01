Skip to main content
Biochemistry6. Enzymes and Enzyme KineticsLock and Key Vs. Induced Fit Models
Compare the two enzyme-catalyzed reaction diagrams below (i & ii) to determine which of the following is true.

a) The ES-complex in diagram (i) is #2 and in diagram (ii) is #3..

b) Catalyzed EA in diagram (i) is arrow #5 and in diagram (ii) is arrow #7.

c) Binding energy in diagram (i) is arrow #5 and in diagram (ii) is arrow #7.

d) Diagram (i) describes a 'lock & key' model while (ii) describes more of an 'induced fit' model.

