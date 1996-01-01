Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry6. Enzymes and Enzyme KineticsLock and Key Vs. Induced Fit Models
Multiple Choice

Select the best option that fills in the blanks appropriately in the order of their appearance.

The left graph depicts an energy diagram for the '_____________' model of enzyme-substrate specificity, whereas the right diagram depicts an energy diagram for the modern '_____________' model. In the lock & key model, the enzyme binds tightly and precisely to the '_____________.' In the induced fit model, the enzyme binds weakly to the '_____________' and then changes conformation to bind tightly to the '_____________.'

186
1
4:30m

Watch next

Master Lock-and-Key Vs. Induced Fit Models with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
04:30
Lock-and-Key Vs. Induced Fit Models
Jason Amores Sumpter
332
1
04:29
Lock and Key Vs. Induced Fit Models
Jason Amores Sumpter
292
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.