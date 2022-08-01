Michaelis-Menten Equation Example 1

All right, So now that we formally introduce the McHale is meant in equation. In our last lesson video in this video, I'm going to show you guys how to utilize the McHale is meant an equation in a two part example problem. And so this example problem wants us to consider the following enzyme kinetics data down below for the enzyme catalyzed reactions shown right here where we have substrate a being converted into product be. And so looking at this enzyme kinetics data down below notice in the first column On the left hand side, what we have is the concentration of our substrate A and units of micro moles. And in the second column on the right, what we have is the V not, or the initial reaction velocity of the enzyme catalyzed reaction in units of micro moles per minute. And so, looking at party, it's asking us what is the meticulous constant or the K m of the enzyme. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that the cam can be defined as notice that the cam can be defined as the exact substrate concentration. When the initial reaction velocity is exactly equal to half of the V max. And so notice that we are given the initial reaction velocity on our data over here. But we're not directly given the V, Max. And so what we need to do is use this data on the right to help us determine what the V max is. And so what we need to realize over here with this data is that in this first column, the substrate concentration, it starts really, really low, and it's steadily increases. And then the increases get greater and greater and greater toe a point where the concentrations are so great that the initial reaction velocity doesn't even change. And so this is suggesting that the substrate concentrations are so high that it's completely saturating the enzyme and recall from our previous lesson videos that when an enzyme is completely saturated with substrate, the initial reaction velocity can approach the V max. And so what we're saying is that these initial reaction velocities of 80 must be approaching and getting really close to the V max. And so we can pretty much say that R V max is equal to a value of 80 micro moles per minute. And so now that we have our V Max, if we want to get half the V Max, then all we need to do is take half of the value of the V Max and half of our V Max, which is 80 is going to be 40 of course, and notice that 40 actually shows up here in our data. And so this is a velocity that's equivalent to half of the V Max and notice that the substrate concentration when the initial reaction velocity is half the V max is going to be the K. M. And so this substrate concentration here of 50 micro moles corresponds with half of the V max. And so we can say that this substrate concentration right here is equivalent to RK mm. And so that is exactly what we're going to put as our answer. 50 Micro Mueller is r k m. And that is the answer to part at now moving on to Part B. It's asking what is the value of the V not or the initial reaction velocity when the concentration of substrate is equal to 43 we'll assume the units are micro Mueller. And so, in order to solve this, we're going to need to utilize our Michaelis Menton equation or the MM equation which is provided down below in this box here. And so we want to solve for the initial reaction velocity. So all we need to do is plug in all of these other values here and calculated using our calculator. So let's go on and do that. So we have the initial reaction Velocity V, not eyes equal to the V Max here and the V Max we previously identified as being 80 micro moles per minute. And so we're going to multiply this by the concentration of our substrate, which is given to us as 43 Micro Mueller. So we'll go ahead and multiply this by 43 Micro Mueller and then all of this is going to be divided by the K M, which we already previously identified as being 50 Micro Mueller. So we can put that in down below and then this is going to be added to the substrate concentration again, which we know is 43 Micro Mueller given to us is 43 Micro Mueller And so all we need to do is plug all of this into our calculator. So if you do 80 micro moles per minute times 43 micro moles and take that answer and divided by 50 micro mold plus 43 micro molds, you'll get the answer, which is approximately equal to 36. which rounds off to about 37. And the units of the initial reaction velocity are gonna equal the units of the initial reaction velocity that we have in our chart. So it's gonna be micro moles per minute. And so this here is the answer that we are looking for. So 37 micro moles per minute. And so we can say that when the initial, uh when the concentration of our substrate is equal to 43 Micro Mueller three initial reaction velocity will be 37 micro moles per minute. And so we could have kind of check to look at our date over here to see if our answer makes sense and so noticed that a concentration of 43 Micro Mueller is just below the concentration of 50 Micro Mueller just a little bit smaller. And so we expect that the velocity that corresponds with 43. It's just gonna be a little bit smaller than the velocity that corresponds with 50. And so when we see that 37 is just a little bit smaller than this 40 here, we can see that our velocity is in the right ballpark. So we know that our answer is in the right ballpark. And so also with this example shows us is that as long as we have three out of the four total variables that are present in our McHale is meant in equation, then we can solve for that fourth and missing variable. And so that shows us the power of the McHale is meant an equation, and we'll be able to continue to utilize it as we move forward in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

