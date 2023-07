An enzyme catalyzes a reaction at a velocity of 10 μmol/min when all enzyme active sites are occupied with substrate. The K m for this substrate is 1 x 10-5 M. Assume that Michaelis-Menten kinetics are followed, calculate the initial reaction velocity (V 0 ) when:

A) [S] = 1 x 10-5 M. V 0 = ___________