Label each of the following as a characteristic of (A) Integral and/or (B) Peripheral Membrane Proteins:

a) Could function on either side of the membrane: ___________.

b) Can act as a tunnel through the cell membrane: ___________.

c) Attaches only at the surface of a cell's membrane: ___________.

d) Extends through all or part of the membrane: ___________.

e) Loosely associated with the membrane: ___________.

f) Can act as amphitropic proteins: ___________.