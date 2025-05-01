Multiple Choice
Peripheral membrane proteins:
Label each of the following as a characteristic of (A) Integral and/or (B) Peripheral Membrane Proteins:
a) Could function on either side of the membrane: ___________.
b) Can act as a tunnel through the cell membrane: ___________.
c) Attaches only at the surface of a cell's membrane: ___________.
d) Extends through all or part of the membrane: ___________.
e) Loosely associated with the membrane: ___________.
f) Can act as amphitropic proteins: ___________.