Biochemistry10. LipidsPeripheral Membrane Proteins
Label each of the following as a characteristic of (A) Integral and/or (B) Peripheral Membrane Proteins: 

a) Could function on either side of the membrane: ___________. 

b) Can act as a tunnel through the cell membrane: ___________. 

c) Attaches only at the surface of a cell's membrane: ___________. 

d) Extends through all or part of the membrane: ___________. 

e) Loosely associated with the membrane: ___________. 

f) Can act as amphitropic proteins: ___________.

Peripheral Membrane Proteins
