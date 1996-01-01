Peripheral membrane proteins:

a) Penetrate deeply into the lipid bilayer.

b) Can only be released from membranes by disrupting membrane structure via treatment with detergents.

c) Are non-covalently bound to membrane lipids or integral proteins.

d) Consist of β-barrels forming a hollow cylinder that creates a pore within the membrane.

e) Are covalently attached to carbohydrates that span the bilayer.