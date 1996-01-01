Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry10. LipidsPeripheral Membrane Proteins
Multiple Choice

Peripheral membrane proteins: 

a) Penetrate deeply into the lipid bilayer. 

b) Can only be released from membranes by disrupting membrane structure via treatment with detergents. 

c) Are non-covalently bound to membrane lipids or integral proteins. 

d) Consist of β-barrels forming a hollow cylinder that creates a pore within the membrane. 

e) Are covalently attached to carbohydrates that span the bilayer.

109
4:44m

Watch next

Master Peripheral Membrane Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
04:44
Peripheral Membrane Proteins
Jason Amores Sumpter
179
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.