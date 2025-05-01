A. Draw the predominant structure of the following peptide at pH 9: Asn-Arg-Cys. What is its net charge?

(Asn pK a1 = 8.8, Arg pK R = 12.48, Cys pK a2 = 1.96, Cys pK R = 8.18).





B. What is the net charge of the same peptide if the pH is lowered to pH = 2? Draw the newly ionized peptide.





C. Within what pH range would the net charge on the peptide above be approximately +1?

pH: ______________