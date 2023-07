Answer the following questions (A, B & C) relating to the 4 tripeptides.

i) Tyr-Lys-Met ii) Asp-Trp-Tyr iii) Asp-His-Glu iv) Leu-Val-Phe

A. Which tripeptide is most negatively charged at pH = 7? _________

B. Which tripeptide contains the largest number of nonpolar R groups? __________

C. Which tripeptide contains sulfur? ____________