A. Draw the predominant structure of the following peptide at pH 9: Asn-Arg-Cys. What is its net charge?
(Asn pKa1 = 8.8, Arg pKR = 12.48, Cys pKa2 = 1.96, Cys pKR = 8.18).
B. What is the net charge of the same peptide if the pH is lowered to pH = 2? Draw the newly ionized peptide.
C. Within what pH range would the net charge on the peptide above be approximately +1?
pH: ______________
Master Determining Net Charge of a Peptide with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning