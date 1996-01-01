Skip to main content
Biochemistry4. Protein StructureDetermining Net Charge of a Peptide
12:32 minutes
A. Draw the predominant structure of the following peptide at pH 9: Asn-Arg-Cys. What is its net charge?

(Asn pKa1 = 8.8, Arg pKR = 12.48, Cys pKa2 = 1.96, Cys pKR = 8.18).


B. What is the net charge of the same peptide if the pH is lowered to pH = 2? Draw the newly ionized peptide.


C. Within what pH range would the net charge on the peptide above be approximately +1?

pH: ______________

Determining Net Charge of a Peptide
Jason Amores Sumpter
