Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesMass Spectrum
11:18 minutes
Open Question

Use the mass spectrum below & the provided chart with amino acid masses to determine the sequence of a hexapeptide (6 amino acid residues). In the mass spectrum, y ion peaks are indicated with 'y' while b ion peaks are indicated with 'b.' The N-terminal residue is given as Leu and the C-terminal residue is given as Lys. Determine the remaining amino acid sequence using either the y ions or the b ions.

Verified Solution
clock
11m
Play a video:
16
Was this helpful?
1:10m

Watch next

Master Mass Spectrum with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
10:10
Mass Spectrum
Jason Amores Sumpter
69
09:40
Mass Spectrum
Jason Amores Sumpter
24
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.