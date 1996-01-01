Problem

Use the mass spectrum below & the provided chart with amino acid masses to determine the sequence of a hexapeptide (6 amino acid residues). In the mass spectrum, y ion peaks are indicated with “y” while b ion peaks are indicated with “b.” The N-terminal residue is given as Leu and the C-terminal residue is given as Lys. Determine the remaining amino acid sequence using either the y ions or the b ions.