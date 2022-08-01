Mass Spectrum

So now that we understand mass spectra little bit better, and we know that we can use them to reveal a proteins primary structure. In this video, we're gonna talk about how a protein actually fragments during mass spectrometry, and we're going to define bien y ions and how they contribute to the mass spectrometry spectra. So we already know that mass spectrometry ionization fragments most of our protein molecules Onley one time at a single peptide bond. And so it turns out that when a peptide bond is actually fragmented during mass spectrometry ionization, it actually leads to the generation of two prominent sets of ions. And those two prominent sets of ions are the B ions and the UAE ions. Now the B ions always contain the n terminal amino acid residue, and those be ions are read from the left of our spectrum to the right of our spectrum. So from left to the right now the why ions. On the other hand, they always contain the C terminal amino acid residue, and those peaks are always read from the right of our spectrum to the left of our spectrum. So in this direction here and so remember that that's the same direction that we tend to analyze our spectrum, to reveal the sequence of our protein. And so what that tells us is that the why ions here must be key for revealing the sequence of our protein. Now, another way that helps me distinguish between B and Y ions is that because B is the second letter of the alphabet, it's towards the beginning of the alphabet. And so be ions always contain the beginning amino acid residue of our protein or the and terminal amino acid residue of our protein. And they're always read from the beginning of our spectrum to the end of our spectrum. So from left to right now, for the why ions. Because why is the second toe last letter of the alphabet towards the end of the alphabet? That helps me remember that why ions always contain the amino acid residue on the end of our protein or the C terminal? Uh, end of our protein and those why I on peaks are read from the end of our spectrum to the beginning of our spectrum. And so they're read from right toe left, and so if you can remember that that will help you distinguish between the B and the UAE ions. So let's take a look at our example down below to clear up this idea of being y ions And so which will notice is that we have the same exact Penta peptide from our previous lesson video. And we know that during mass spectrometry ionization, most of our protein molecules are going to be fragmented. And so you can see that we have fragmentation as our first step here. And we know that when that fragmentation occurs, most of the molecules are only gonna be fragmented one time at a single peptide bond. And when that single peptide bond is fragmented, it's going to generate two prominent sets of ions. And so let's take a look at our example. Imagine that this peptide bond here is the one that's being cleaved. Well, essentially, that's going to generate two prominent sets of ions be ion and a Y I on. And so the B ion, remember, always contains the beginning amino acid residue or the n terminal amino acid residue. And so that fragment is going to be this entire fragment here. And that's the be ion that's generated from this single peptide bond that's broken. Now, the why I am always contains the amino acid residue at the end or the C terminal residue. And so that's gonna be this residue right here and so down below. You can see that we have the same exact, uh, fragmentation here. You can see that we have the why I on here and we have the b I on over here. Now, uh, through the color coding here, we can see that this why I on that's generated from this peptide bond fragmentation is just gonna be glisten so we can put a g l y here. And because this why I on on Lee has one amino acid residue. It's called the Why one fragment. And because the B ion has four amino acid residues in it, it's called the B four fragment. And so you can essentially see that by fragmenting this one peptide bond. We generated these two, uh, ions be ion n y an. And that was just from cleaving this one peptide bond that's being shown. Uh uh, here and so what you can see is that if we were to cleave a different peptide bond. Say it wasn't this peptide bond. Instead, it was this peptide bond that was cleaved. Well, essentially, we're still gonna get two prominent sense of ions the B ion with the N terminal amino acid residue and the why I on with the C terminal amino acid residue. And that's exactly what we see down below. The why I on and the b I on over here so we can fell in the residues that are missing. So the blue corresponds with failings, the pink with Hastings and the green with Alan means. So you can see the pattern here, and you can see that we need to fill in the blanks for the rest of these fragmentation. So if we were to fragment our next peptide bond over here, we would get veiling and history in right here and then for the y ions, we would get a winning, disparaging and glazing so we can fill those in Al Inning disparaging and placing. And then, of course, for our last peptide bond that gets fragmented. We're going to get, uh, the B ion of just availing shown here, and then we're going to get the why I on of this entire fragment here so we can fill that in as well. So we have histamine Allan E a spare Gene and Gil icing. Okay. All right. So now we've generated all of the B and y and fragments that could result from breakage of any of these peptide bonds. And so because the ions and why ions are both ions, they both have a charge on them, and they're both going to be deflected in electric field, and they're gonna be detected by the detector and show up on a mass spectrum. And so it's important to note that, uh, intermixed so down below. Here, intermixed B and y ions can actually show up on a mass spectrum, but the why ions are actually more stable than the B ions, and they're structurally more stable because the B ions are very short lived, and they tend to fragment further into other ions. But the Wyatts, because they're more stable, they tend to have higher intensity and abundance. And they're often going to be the most prominent peaks in the spectrum. And so, essentially, because they are the most prominent peaks in the spectrum, we tend to have a preference to analyze the why ions in a spectrum. And so because we have that preference, the B ions over here, essentially, we can cross off, since we're not really gonna be analyzing analyzing them very much moving forward. But the why ions again Because they're they're more prominent peaks in the spectrum. These are the ones that were typically gonna focus on in a mass spectrum. And so you can see that in our mass spectrum appear, you can see that we only have Why ions being shown and so you can see the why one ion eyes being shown here. We have the Y two ion being shown here, the Y three ion showing here and why four ion showing right here. And then, of course, the why five ion is going to be the unframed minted ion that is the original peptide. And so that's something important to keep in mind that these why ions are gonna be the most prominent peaks Now again, this spectrum is on Lee showing the Y ions, but in a really spectrum of a protein, there is going to be intermixed b and y on showing, so there would be some be ions that would be smaller, less prominent peaks if this were an actual spectrum. So that's another important factor to keep in mind. And so because we focus on the why ions and why ions are read from right toe left from the right to the left of our spectrum. What this means is that in most cases it is safe to assume that the mass spectrum is analyzing the why ions and is read from right toe left, especially moving forward in our course. And so, essentially, what you can see is that that is why we read our spectrum from the right to the left to reveal our amino acid sequence. So this here concludes our lesson on the difference between B and Y ions and will be able to get some practice in our practice video. So I'll see you guys there.

