Which of the following is a protein sequencing technique?
5. Protein Techniques
Overview of Direct Protein Sequencing
Appropriately match each option to each description. Options may be used more than once.
a. Cyanogen bromide (CNBr). _____ An enzyme that cleaves specific peptide bonds.
b. Edman Degradation. _____ Nonspecifically cleaves all peptide bonds.
c. Elastase. _____ A chemical that breaks specific peptide bonds.
d. 6M HCl. _____ Used as an N-terminal protein sequencing technique.
_____ Used as a peptide cleavage technique.
_____ Results in smaller peptide fragments.
_____ Results in free amino acids.100views1comments
Appropriately match each option to each reagent. Options may be used more than once.
a. Amino acid hydrolysis. _____ Hydrazine.
b. Chemical cleavage. _____ Trypsin.
c. Peptidase. _____ 6M Hydrochloric acid.
______ β-mercaptoethanol + iodoacetate.
______ Chymotrypsin.105views2rank