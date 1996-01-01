Appropriately match each option to each description. Options may be used more than once.
a. Cyanogen bromide (CNBr). _____ An enzyme that cleaves specific peptide bonds.
b. Edman Degradation. _____ Nonspecifically cleaves all peptide bonds.
c. Elastase. _____ A chemical that breaks specific peptide bonds.
d. 6M HCl. _____ Used as an N-terminal protein sequencing technique.
_____ Used as a peptide cleavage technique.
_____ Results in smaller peptide fragments.
_____ Results in free amino acids.
