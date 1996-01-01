Skip to main content
Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesOverview of Direct Protein Sequencing
Appropriately match each option to each description. Options may be used more than once.

a. Cyanogen bromide (CNBr).              _____ An enzyme that cleaves specific peptide bonds.

b. Edman Degradation.                        _____ Nonspecifically cleaves all peptide bonds.          

c. Elastase.                                           _____ A chemical that breaks specific peptide bonds.

d. 6M HCl.                                             _____ Used as an N-terminal protein sequencing technique.

                                                              _____ Used as a peptide cleavage technique.

                                                              _____ Results in smaller peptide fragments.

                                                              _____ Results in free amino acids.

