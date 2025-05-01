To answer the questions A, B & C below, use the provided chart with the properties of the four proteins.





A) What is the order of elution of the proteins from a size-exclusion chromatography column?

a. A → B → C → D.

b. D → B → A → C.

c. B → D → A → C.

d. C → A → D → B.





B) Which pH is best for separating the proteins using anion-exchange chromatography?

a. pH = 6. b. pH = 7. c. pH = 8.





C) In what order would the proteins elute from the anion-exchange chromatography column?

a. A → C → D → B.

b. D → A → B → C.

c. B → D → C → A.

d. C → B → D → A.