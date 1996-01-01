To answer the questions A, B & C below, use the provided chart with the properties of the four proteins.
A) What is the order of elution of the proteins from a size-exclusion chromatography column?
a. A → B → C → D.
b. D → B → A → C.
c. B → D → A → C.
d. C → A → D → B.
B) Which pH is best for separating the proteins using anion-exchange chromatography?
a. pH = 6. b. pH = 7. c. pH = 8.
C) In what order would the proteins elute from the anion-exchange chromatography column?
a. A → C → D → B.
b. D → A → B → C.
c. B → D → C → A.
d. C → B → D → A.
Master Size-Exclusion Chromatography with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning