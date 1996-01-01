Skip to main content
Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesSize Exclusion Chromatography
To answer the questions A, B & C below, use the provided chart with the properties of the four proteins.


A) What is the order of elution of the proteins from a size-exclusion chromatography column?

     a. A → B → C → D.

     b. D → B → A → C.

     c. B → D → A → C.

     d. C → A → D → B.


B) Which pH is best for separating the proteins using anion-exchange chromatography?

     a. pH = 6.                        b. pH = 7.                  c. pH = 8.


C) In what order would the proteins elute from the anion-exchange chromatography column?

     a. A → C → D → B.

     b. D → A → B → C.

     c. B → D → C → A.

     d. C → B → D → A.

