A new protein of unknown structure has been purified & gel filtration chromatography reveals that the native protein has a molecular weight of 240 kDa. Chromatography in the presence of 6 M guanidine hydrochloride (GuHCl), a chaotropic agent that has a similar effect on proteins as urea, yields a single absorbance peak corresponding to a protein of M r 60 kDa. Chromatography in the presence both of 6 M guanidine hydrochloride and 10 mM β-mercaptoethanol (β-ME) yields peaks for proteins of M r 34 kDa and 26 kDa. Using this data, which option best describes the structure of this protein? Hint: sketch a visual of the protein after each chemical treatment.