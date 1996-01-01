Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

5. Protein Techniques

Specific Activity

Next Topic
1

concept

Specific Activity

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Specific Activity

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

A biochemist discovers and purifies a new enzyme and generates the purification table below.

A) Fill-in the table below with the specific activity of the enzyme after each purification procedure.

B) According to the data, which purification step was most effective to give the greatest relative increase in purity? ____________________________

C) Which purification step was least effective to give the lowest relative increase in purity? ____________________________

D) Based on the results in the table, should the biochemist be convinced that the enzyme is pure after step 6? Why?

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.