Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesSpecific Activity
6:53 minutes
Open Question

A biochemist discovers and purifies a new enzyme and generates the purification table below.

A) Fill-in the table below with the specific activity of the enzyme after each purification procedure.

B) According to the data, which purification step was most effective to give the greatest relative increase in purity? ____________________________

C) Which purification step was least effective to give the lowest relative increase in purity? ____________________________

D) Based on the results in the table, should the biochemist be convinced that the enzyme is pure after step 6? Why?

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
10
1
Was this helpful?
3:58m

Watch next

Master Specific Activity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
03:58
Specific Activity
Jason Amores Sumpter
107
05:59
Specific Activity
Jason Amores Sumpter
84
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.