in this video, we're gonna begin our discussion on specific activity. But before we talk about specific activity, were first going to talk about activity in general. And so activity is just a quantitative measure of both the function and the amount of a specific target protein of interest. And so the greater the activity, the more of the target protein we're gonna have and the more function that we're going to get from the target protein. And so when biochemist are interested in purifying a target protein, they normally take the time to develop an essay for the target protein. And so an essay is any test or experiment that will measure both the presence as well as the activity of a target protein. And so this essay can be performed at any point during our protein purification process on just a small portion of the sample. So we don't need to use a lot of our sample, and we do this ass A to check for the activity off the target protein just to make sure that our target protein this even still there after we performed a purification technique. And so it's important to note is that if two different samples have the same exact amount of activity that means that they're going toe, have equal amounts of the target protein and so down below. In our example, we're gonna clarify this idea of activity. And so, in our example, we're going to compare the activity of the red protein and both of the flasks below. So notice we have flash number one on the left and flash number two on the right. And these marble looking things are representing proteins. And so notice that flash number one has a lot more proteins than flashed number two, but specifically for the red protein, which is our target protein of interest. In this case, notice that flashed number one has 12345 of the red proteins and flashed Number two has 12345 of the red proteins as well. So, uh, even though flash number one has more proteins in general, flash number two and flash number one have equal amounts of target protein of the red target protein. And so this question over here asks which flask has greater activity? Is it flashed number one, flash number two, or do both flask have an equal amount of activity. And so recall from our lesson up above that activity eyes a measure of both the function and the amount of a target protein. And if two samples have equal amounts of target protein, then that means that they're gonna have the same activity. And so what that means is that flat number one and flats number two, because they have the same. They have equal amounts of target protein, the red target protein. That means that they're also gonna have equal amount of activity. So here, option C is gonna be the correct choice. We can, uh, market as being the correct choice and cross off all the other options. So what you can see here is that activity will tell us the amount of the target protein. But what activity will not tell us is how pure our target protein is. So notice that the red protein and flash number one is not very pure at all, because there are so many other different types of proteins and the red protein and flash number two, even though it's a lot more pure than the red protein and flash number one, the activity of both of these proteins is still exactly equal. And so how do biochemist determine if their target protein is pure? And that's exactly where specific activity comes into play on. We're going to talk about specific activity and our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts