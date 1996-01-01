Sleep Calculator

The calculator treats sleep as a timeline. To find bedtime, it subtracts target sleep and sleep latency from wake-up time. To find wake-up time, it adds sleep latency and target sleep to bedtime. For duration, it measures time in bed across midnight if needed and subtracts sleep latency. For sleep debt, it compares each night's sleep with the target. Exam-night mode works backward from exam start time, morning prep, travel buffer, sleep target, latency, and wind-down time.

Example 1: Find bedtime for an 8-hour target

Problem: A student needs to wake up at 7:00 a.m., wants 8 hours of sleep, and needs about 15 minutes to fall asleep.

Start with the wake-up time: 7:00 a.m. Subtract 8 hours of sleep. Subtract 15 minutes for sleep latency. Answer: get in bed at 10:45 p.m.

Example 2: Calculate sleep duration

Problem: A student gets in bed at 11:30 p.m., wakes at 7:00 a.m., and takes 20 minutes to fall asleep.

Time in bed is 7 hours 30 minutes. Subtract 20 minutes to estimate actual sleep. Answer: about 7 hours 10 minutes of sleep.

Example 3: Weekly sleep debt

Problem: A student targets 8 hours but sleeps 6.5 hours on one night.