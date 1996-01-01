Body Fat Calculator
Estimate body fat percentage, fat mass, lean body mass, BMI, body composition category, and measurement-based health context with visual, student-friendly explanations.
Background
Body fat percentage estimates how much of body weight is fat mass compared with lean mass. This calculator supports the U.S. Navy circumference method, BMI-based estimate, and skinfold method so students can compare approaches and understand why body composition is more informative than weight alone.
How to use this calculator
- Choose a method: Navy circumference, BMI estimate, skinfold, or compare.
- Enter age, sex used by the formula, height, weight, and the required measurements.
- Use the result to compare estimated body fat percentage, fat mass, and lean body mass.
- Read the interpretation carefully: body fat estimates are useful trends, not perfect measurements.
How this calculator works
The calculator estimates body fat percentage using selected formulas, then converts that percentage into fat mass and lean body mass. It also calculates BMI, compares BMI with body fat percentage, estimates progress toward an optional target body fat percentage, and shows a visual breakdown to help students understand body composition as more than a single body-weight number.
Formulas & Equations Used
BMI: BMI = weight(kg) / height(m)^2
Fat mass: fat mass = body weight × body fat %
Lean body mass: lean mass = body weight − fat mass
BMI estimate: body fat % ≈ 1.20×BMI + 0.23×age − 10.8×sex − 5.4, where sex is 1 for male and 0 for female.
Navy method: uses logarithms of circumference measurements relative to height.
Target-weight estimate: target weight ≈ lean mass / (1 − target body fat %), assuming lean mass is maintained.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Navy method
Problem: A student enters height, weight, waist, and neck measurements.
- Convert measurements to the formula unit if needed.
- Apply the Navy circumference equation.
- Calculate fat mass from body weight and body fat percentage.
- Subtract fat mass from body weight to find lean body mass.
Example 2: Compare body fat and BMI
Problem: Two students can have the same BMI but different body composition. Body fat percentage helps explain how much of body weight is fat mass versus lean mass.
Common mistakes to avoid
- Do not treat estimated body fat percentage as an exact lab measurement.
- Do not compare results across different methods as if they are interchangeable.
- Measure at the same body sites each time if you are tracking changes.
- Use a flexible tape, relaxed posture, and similar time of day; small tape-placement changes can change the result.
- Do not use body fat percentage alone to judge health, fitness, or self-worth.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which body fat formula should I use?
For quick student-friendly estimates, the Navy method is a good starting point because it uses common tape measurements. BMI-based estimates are faster but less individualized. Skinfolds can be useful when measured carefully.
Is body fat percentage better than BMI?
Body fat percentage gives more detail about body composition, while BMI only compares weight with height. Both are screening-style estimates and should be interpreted with context.
Can this calculator diagnose obesity or health risk?
No. This is an educational calculator. Health risk depends on many factors, including medical history, waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, fitness, sleep, nutrition, and other factors.
Why do different methods give different results?
Each method uses different assumptions. Circumference formulas, BMI formulas, skinfold equations, smart scales, and lab methods may not match exactly.