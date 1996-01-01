Body Fat Calculator

The calculator estimates body fat percentage using selected formulas, then converts that percentage into fat mass and lean body mass. It also calculates BMI, compares BMI with body fat percentage, estimates progress toward an optional target body fat percentage, and shows a visual breakdown to help students understand body composition as more than a single body-weight number.

Navy method: uses logarithms of circumference measurements relative to height.

BMI estimate: body fat % ≈ 1.20×BMI + 0.23×age − 10.8×sex − 5.4, where sex is 1 for male and 0 for female.

Problem: Two students can have the same BMI but different body composition. Body fat percentage helps explain how much of body weight is fat mass versus lean mass.

Example 2: Compare body fat and BMI

Which body fat formula should I use?

For quick student-friendly estimates, the Navy method is a good starting point because it uses common tape measurements. BMI-based estimates are faster but less individualized. Skinfolds can be useful when measured carefully.

Is body fat percentage better than BMI?

Body fat percentage gives more detail about body composition, while BMI only compares weight with height. Both are screening-style estimates and should be interpreted with context.

Can this calculator diagnose obesity or health risk?

No. This is an educational calculator. Health risk depends on many factors, including medical history, waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, fitness, sleep, nutrition, and other factors.

Why do different methods give different results?

Each method uses different assumptions. Circumference formulas, BMI formulas, skinfold equations, smart scales, and lab methods may not match exactly.