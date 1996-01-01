Skip to main content
Back to all calculatorsAll calculators

Body Fat Calculator

Estimate body fat percentage, fat mass, lean body mass, BMI, body composition category, and measurement-based health context with visual, student-friendly explanations.

Background

Body fat percentage estimates how much of body weight is fat mass compared with lean mass. This calculator supports the U.S. Navy circumference method, BMI-based estimate, and skinfold method so students can compare approaches and understand why body composition is more informative than weight alone.

Estimate body fat

Choose a method

Use the Navy method for circumference measurements, BMI estimate for a quick rough estimate, or skinfold if you have caliper measurements.

Personal details

This is an educational estimate, not a medical diagnosis. For body composition testing, methods like DXA, BodPod, or professional skinfold testing can be more precise.

Navy circumference inputs

For the Navy method, men use waist, neck, and height. Women use waist, hip, neck, and height.

BMI-based estimate

This mode uses BMI, age, and sex to estimate body fat. It is faster but usually less personalized than measurement-based methods.

Skinfold inputs

Enter three skinfold measurements in millimeters. The calculator uses common Jackson-Pollock 3-site equations.

Male 3-site: chest, abdomen, thigh. Female 3-site: triceps, suprailiac, thigh.

Display options

Result

No result yet. Enter your measurements, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose a method: Navy circumference, BMI estimate, skinfold, or compare.
  • Enter age, sex used by the formula, height, weight, and the required measurements.
  • Use the result to compare estimated body fat percentage, fat mass, and lean body mass.
  • Read the interpretation carefully: body fat estimates are useful trends, not perfect measurements.

How this calculator works

The calculator estimates body fat percentage using selected formulas, then converts that percentage into fat mass and lean body mass. It also calculates BMI, compares BMI with body fat percentage, estimates progress toward an optional target body fat percentage, and shows a visual breakdown to help students understand body composition as more than a single body-weight number.

Formulas & Equations Used

BMI: BMI = weight(kg) / height(m)^2

Fat mass: fat mass = body weight × body fat %

Lean body mass: lean mass = body weight − fat mass

BMI estimate: body fat % ≈ 1.20×BMI + 0.23×age − 10.8×sex − 5.4, where sex is 1 for male and 0 for female.

Navy method: uses logarithms of circumference measurements relative to height.

Target-weight estimate: target weight ≈ lean mass / (1 − target body fat %), assuming lean mass is maintained.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Navy method

Problem: A student enters height, weight, waist, and neck measurements.

  1. Convert measurements to the formula unit if needed.
  2. Apply the Navy circumference equation.
  3. Calculate fat mass from body weight and body fat percentage.
  4. Subtract fat mass from body weight to find lean body mass.

Example 2: Compare body fat and BMI

Problem: Two students can have the same BMI but different body composition. Body fat percentage helps explain how much of body weight is fat mass versus lean mass.

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Do not treat estimated body fat percentage as an exact lab measurement.
  • Do not compare results across different methods as if they are interchangeable.
  • Measure at the same body sites each time if you are tracking changes.
  • Use a flexible tape, relaxed posture, and similar time of day; small tape-placement changes can change the result.
  • Do not use body fat percentage alone to judge health, fitness, or self-worth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which body fat formula should I use?

For quick student-friendly estimates, the Navy method is a good starting point because it uses common tape measurements. BMI-based estimates are faster but less individualized. Skinfolds can be useful when measured carefully.

Is body fat percentage better than BMI?

Body fat percentage gives more detail about body composition, while BMI only compares weight with height. Both are screening-style estimates and should be interpreted with context.

Can this calculator diagnose obesity or health risk?

No. This is an educational calculator. Health risk depends on many factors, including medical history, waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, fitness, sleep, nutrition, and other factors.

Why do different methods give different results?

Each method uses different assumptions. Circumference formulas, BMI formulas, skinfold equations, smart scales, and lab methods may not match exactly.

Metabolism and Homeostasis
38. Animal Form and Function
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Digestion
39. Digestive System
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
39. Digestive System
3 problems
Topic
Jason
Musculoskeletal System
47. Muscle Systems
7 problems
Topic
Jason
38. Animal Form and Function
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Jason
39. Digestive System
2 topics 4 problems
Chapter
Jason
47. Muscle Systems
1 topic 3 problems
Chapter
Jason
Introduction to Connective Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology
5 problems
Topic
Bruce
Types of Muscle Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology
4 problems
Topic
Bruce
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
9. Muscle Tissue
7 problems
Topic
Bruce
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
9. Muscle Tissue
7 problems
Topic
Jason
4. Tissues & Histology - Part 1 of 2
9 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Bruce
4. Tissues & Histology - Part 2 of 2
12 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Bruce
9. Muscle Tissue
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jason
Intro to Metabolism
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
7 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
ATP and Energy
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
7 problems
Topic
Ernest
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
1 problem
Topic
Nicole
Intro to Lipids
23. Lipids
1 problem
Topic
Nicole
Fatty Acids
23. Lipids
7 problems
Topic
Ernest
Triacylglycerols
23. Lipids
5 problems
Topic
Ernest
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation
24. Lipid Metabolism
2 problems
Topic
Nicole
Oxidation of Fatty Acids
24. Lipid Metabolism
7 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
Total Energy from Fatty Acids
24. Lipid Metabolism
4 problems
Topic
Laura
Summary of Lipid Metabolism
24. Lipid Metabolism
4 problems
Topic
Laura
Review of Metabolism
25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
5 problems
Topic
Laura
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 2 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Nicole
23. Lipids - Part 1 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Ernest
23. Lipids - Part 2 of 2
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Nicole
24. Lipid Metabolism
8 topics 15 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
Breakdown and Utilization of Sugars and Fats
10. Anerobic Respiration
7 problems
Topic
10. Anerobic Respiration
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Fatty Acids
10. Lipids
7 problems
Topic
Triacylglycerols
10. Lipids
7 problems
Topic
10. Lipids - Part 1 of 5
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
10. Lipids - Part 2 of 5
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
10. Lipids - Part 3 of 5
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
10. Lipids - Part 4 of 5
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
10. Lipids - Part 5 of 5
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Introduction to Nutrition
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
4 problems
Topic
Brendan
Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
2 problems
Topic
Nicole
Essential Micronutrients
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
5 problems
Topic
Nicole
Nutritional Guidelines
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
4 problems
Topic
Nicole
Planning a Healthy Diet
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
5 problems
Topic
Nicole
Essential Macronutrients
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
5 problems
Topic
Laura
Introduction to Overweight & Obesity
Ch.6 Weight Management
4 problems
Topic
Nicole
Body Composition
Ch.6 Weight Management
5 problems
Topic
Brendan
Factors Affecting Weight
Ch.6 Weight Management
5 problems
Topic
Ally
Risks of Overweight & Obesity
Ch.6 Weight Management
3 problems
Topic
Brendan
Managing Weight
Ch.6 Weight Management
5 problems
Topic
Nicole
Weight-Loss Treatments
Ch.6 Weight Management
5 problems
Topic
Brendan
Physical Fitness Components
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
5 problems
Topic
Laura
Health Benefits of Exercise
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
5 problems
Topic
Nicole
Principles of Physical Training
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
5 problems
Topic
Ally
Exercise Program
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
5 problems
Topic
Brendan
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Nicole
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Nicole
Ch.6 Weight Management - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Laura
Ch.6 Weight Management - Part 2 of 2
1 topic 2 problems
Chapter
Laura
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Laura
What is Nutrition
1. Science of Nutrition
10 problems
Topic
Nutrients
1. Science of Nutrition
10 problems
Topic
Macronutrients
1. Science of Nutrition
10 problems
Topic
Energy in Food
1. Science of Nutrition
10 problems
Topic
Healthful Eating
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
10 problems
Topic
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
10 problems
Topic
Dietary Reference Intakes
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
10 problems
Topic
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
3. The Human Body & Digestion
10 problems
Topic
Introduction to Lipids
5. Lipids
10 problems
Topic
Why do we need Lipids?
5. Lipids
10 problems
Topic
Fatty Acids
5. Lipids
10 problems
Topic
Digestion of Fats
5. Lipids
10 problems
Topic
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids
5. Lipids
10 problems
Topic
Introduction to Proteins
6. Proteins
10 problems
Topic
Why Do We Need Protein?
6. Proteins
10 problems
Topic
Dietary Guidelines for Proteins
6. Proteins
10 problems
Topic
Healthy Weight
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
10 problems
Topic
Energy Balance
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
10 problems
Topic
Assessing Weight Related Health Risk
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
10 problems
Topic
Factors That Influence Weight
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
10 problems
Topic
Weight Loss
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
10 problems
Topic
Maintaining Weight
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
10 problems
Topic
Gaining Weight
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
10 problems
Topic
Introduction to Physical Fitness
11. Nutrition & Fitness
10 problems
Topic
Exercise
11. Nutrition & Fitness
10 problems
Topic
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise
11. Nutrition & Fitness
10 problems
Topic
Nutrition & Physical Activity
11. Nutrition & Fitness
10 problems
Topic
1. Science of Nutrition
8 topics 15 problems
Chapter
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
4 topics 15 problems
Chapter
3. The Human Body & Digestion
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
5. Lipids
6 topics 15 problems
Chapter
6. Proteins
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
8 topics 15 problems
Chapter
11. Nutrition & Fitness
5 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Back to all calculatorsAll calculators