Water Intake Calculator

The calculator starts with a body-weight-based baseline estimate, then adjusts for activity, climate, exercise, caffeine or energy drinks, alcohol, sodium, and student schedule needs. It converts the result into liters, milliliters, cups, fluid ounces, and water bottles. The output is educational and should be used as a practical study-support estimate, not a medical prescription.

Problem: A student wakes at 6:30 a.m. for a 9:00 a.m. exam.

How much water should I drink per day?

A practical estimate depends on body size, activity level, climate, sweating, diet, and health status. This calculator gives a student-friendly daily target in liters, cups, ounces, and bottles.

Does coffee count toward hydration?

Coffee and tea can contribute some fluid, but late caffeine may affect sleep for some students. Energy drinks and alcohol are handled separately because they can add hydration, sleep, or dehydration cautions.

How much extra water do I need when exercising?

Exercise hydration depends on duration, intensity, sweat rate, temperature, humidity, and clothing. This calculator adds an educational estimate based on time and intensity.

Is this a medical tool?

No. This is an educational hydration planning tool. People with medical conditions, fluid restrictions, pregnancy, kidney disease, heart conditions, or endurance-event needs should follow professional guidance.