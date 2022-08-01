Okay, so now we're gonna talk about action potentials. And essentially what action potentials are is they're just these waves of sort of this electrical impulse which carries a message from the neuron. So I like to think of this as kind of the electrical wires that you may see around cities or they may be buried underground. But we all know that electricity gets to house because of electrical wires. And what those wires do is they take they send electricity from the power company to our house. And neurons are exactly like that. Except for that. It's a I mean it is an electrical impulse, but that electrical impulse isn't just pure electricity, it has a message with it, it's supposed to do do something and it comes from our brain to wherever it's supposed to go. So if we're touching something hot, then our brain is triggered. This impulse saying, hey, that's hot. Move your hand and that travels through our neurons from the brain to our hand and causes the muscles and the bones and everything in our hand to move. And so action potentials control that the action potential is that actual sort of electrical pulse that is being sent through the neurons so that our brain can communicate with other parts of our body. And you can imagine that this is super fast, right fast. Because when we touch a hot stove, there's not a delay from the moment we touch it too when we move our hand, I mean it's almost instantaneous, right? We feel it's hot, we move it. And it's because these electrical impulses that are passed through these neurons, These action potentials are so fast, they travel up to 100 m a second, which is almost I can't even imagine how fast that is. That's how fast they move. And importantly. Also, not only are they moving fast, but they are also not weakening the message, which means when we touch a hot stove and our brain realizes that's hot, then it's not that it as it's the electrical impulse as it slowly travels from our brain to our hand, it gets weaker and weaker until we just think it's warm. Now it's hot and we know it's hot and that message does not ever weaken in the time that it takes or in the distance that it takes to travel from our brain to our hand. So it's fast and it is strong. These messages that are transported through neurons. And those messages are what we call these action potentials. Because there there are kind of electrical messages that get sent. So what causes an action potential? So an action potential is this like kind of this electrical impulse that gets travels from our brain to our hand or to wherever else. But something has to actually cause that, right, we have to generate this electrical impulse. So what is what generates that? And the thing that generates it is called a voltage gated cat iron channel. Now we've gone over sort of terms of different um transport channels before. But let's just remind ourselves what this is voltage gated. So what does that mean? That means that this is this protein is going to be controlled by positive and negative charges. Like voltage gated. So it's gonna open with certain charges and it's gonna close with other charges. It's a cat ion channel which makes sense that its voltage gated. Right because cat ions are going to be um positive ions, right, positively charged ions. And so this voltage gated channel is gonna be controlled through these positive ions and they're gonna open so that positive ions can move through them and they are what control this action potential. So they are what controls this electrical impulse. Which is good because if I mean what is an electrical impulse? It's just these um these influxes of electrons which are negatively charged. And so um so electricity is essentially just these these charged differences. And therefore the proteins, these voltage gated cast iron channels are opening to allow positively charged ions to get in. So how does this how does this actually work to control an action potential? And we're gonna go over individual steps in future videos but I just want to introduce it here. So what happens is that normally a neuron has a certain charge? And that charge is negative, 60 milli volts. And that means that the intracellular space. So inside the neuron is more negatively charged. Okay, now this voltage gated cat ion channel let's positively charge things in. Well at the inside of the neuron is negatively charged. That means that most of the time this voltage gated cast iron channel is closed, it's not letting these positive charges in because as soon as it opens those positive charges are going to go straight in to be with those negative charges. And so most of the time these voltage gated ion channels are closed. But what happens is that there's something that there's some kind of trigger. Maybe you're touching a hot stove, maybe you stub your toe, I don't know, something triggers this cat ion channel to open. And what happens is when that opens all those positive ions come in and that rapidly changes this charge. This charge the neurons usually used to with negative 62 plus 40. So if you go to negative 62 plus 40 and just a split second that is a rapid change. And it triggers a lot of things to happen. So if I'm just to draw um we'll just say that this is a this is an axon, remember that's that long part of the neuron that where the signals travel from the dendrites to um to the nerve terminal. And so what happens is if the signal, this sort of trigger comes in here. So we'll just say that this is a heat trigger, then we have these pad ion channels that then open and that causes a rush of positive ions into this little section of the neuron, right? But what happens is eventually this trigger goes and it starts bringing the positive ions to the next one and that will trigger this one to open. And so these positive ions begin coming in and coming in and they travel along until they reach the next one where this one will open and then this will go in. So now we've started this huge process where all of these are opening. All of these cat ions are coming in. This is a huge electrical signal that is traveling this way through the axon. So when eventually though we need to shut off this impulse, right? Because when we move our hand off the stove then our brain doesn't need to keep telling us our hands burning, Right? Because that would stop. We don't know, we no longer need that message. Well, the only way we can stop that message is if we counteract the This positive charge. And so how we counteract this positive charge is through a series of potassium channels. Now remember potassium is also positively charged. And so how do we use potassium to get the membrane back to its resting membrane potential, which is negative 60. It's what we started with. So how we do that is that some of these channels open at different times and allow for the positively charged potassium ions to flow out of the neuron. And that really can help get the neuron back to its normal thing. So there's a few, I want to talk about I want to talk about the delayed potassium channel and so it is returning the neuron to its original state. So if we have these um these are the voltage gated channels remember we started and they're open now and they're all in flux saying a bunch of cat ions into the cell. But we also have potassium ions here. And so these delayed ones open after this one open. So if this one opens first this one will be delayed and open second and that allows these potassium ions to flow out of the south. And when that does we're lowering the amount of positive charge here the second one. So this is really the one that's responsible for getting the positive charge out of the neuron so it's delayed, it happens after this one opens so that the signal can still be passed but that we're not just continually accumulating these positive charges. So we have the voltage gated channel opening first and then we have a delayed potassium channel to allow those positive charges to get out. We also have another one called a rapidly activating. So obviously that's going to activate pretty quickly. And um this is a really important one because it controls the relationship of firing to intensity. So what do I mean by that? Well when we when these voltage gated calcium channels open and those positive charges rush in if we allow that to just continually build, that's going to be a huge signal so that if we're touching a stove, if we just allow those positive charge charges to accumulate then what will happen is that when we realize our hand is touching the stove and our fingers are hot, it will feel like our whole body is on fire and we don't want that. We don't want to feel like our whole body is on fire when only our hand is touching the stove. So these rapidly activating potassium channels are making sure that the positive charge inside of the axon never gets so much that it's just way too much way too much intensity. Right? So it's allowing those potassium is to come out of the axon so that we make sure that we have a positive charge in the axon but that it's not so large as it's just overbearing our entire nervous system. And then the third really important potassium channel is the calcium activated potassium channel. And we'll talk a lot more about how calcium is involved in this process when we go over the detailed steps but just know for now that it is and this activated channel. What it does is it it puts a delay between one action potential and the next. So what does that mean? Is that when we have this we have I don't want to draw it like that. Hold on, let me erase this. Okay, so when we have a neuron this is an axon and we open this one and we get lots of positive charges and that travels to the next one which causes it to open right positive charges. And then we have our delay channels potassium channels that allow the potassium to come out and eventually this will go back to its negative 60. But the calcium activated potassium channels make sure that there's a delay between this action potential and the one that's going to come after it. So you need that delay. And so there's more potassium that comes out to ensure that the axon gets back to its resting membrane potential which is negative 60 so that it will delight from one action potential to the next. So I know it's really confusing. We are going to go over individual steps in the future. But what I want you to get from this is what an action potential is which is just that electrical impulse that's kind of being passed along through the neurons from your brain to wherever it's signaling like your hand touching a stove The action potential. Those electrical impulses are controlled through the positive ions getting into this into the axon. And that's controlled through these voltage gated cattle ion channels. And then what happens is that there are potassium channels that regulate it. They make sure that it can return to its original negative 60 state in the case of delayed it makes sure that the intensity never gets too low large for us to handle and it makes sure that we're not just constantly firing and just sending more and more electrical signals through these just more and more action potentials. It says wait, we'll finish this one before we start the next one. So that's really what I want to get from you. I really want you to understand from this topic. I know there's a lot of vocab words and like I said, the individual steps of this we're gonna talk about later but I just want you to kind of get the overall process of what action potentials are, how the positive charges really controlling this and how these potassium channels are really about regulating the different facets of it, whether it's returning to its original state, controlling the intensity or in controlling how fast all these action potentials can happen one right after another. And so if we are to look at what this looks like, you know, I've drawn it out a lot but I like these pictures better because they're much better. What happens is we have some kind of trigger potentially this is the trigger which comes in and now we have the axon which has all these voltage gated cat iron channels right here and they're opening and that's causing lots of positive charges to flow through the neuron and those positive charges that are flowing through the neuron those are the action potentials and after they begin to flow through the neuron, What we get is we get these potassium channels that are regulating this process, either helping it return to its normal resting state, is making sure that the positive charges never get too intense so that we have an appropriate response and then making sure that this returns to normal before it starts its next one. And you can see that these action potentials, they travel all the way down until they trigger the next you're on. So that's how it happens. It starts in our brain. We're triggering these neurons and it travels from neuron to neuron. These positive charges all the way until it gets to your hand. And that triggers that says, hey, there's a big positive charge here, there's some action potential. It triggers your muscles and your bones to move your hand off that stove. And so that is what an action potential is and that's how it travels from the brain to your hand to tell you to move. So if that's a little complicated, I will be going over the individual steps later if you're still a little confused. But hopefully you get just the basics of how these positive charges are being sent from neuron to neuron and that's called an action potential. And that is really that electrical impulse that tells that allows your brain to tell your hand to move and along many of other movements and things that our brain tells our body to do so with that let's move on.

