So in this video we're going to talk more about neurotransmitters and specifically neurotransmitter signaling. So neurons must be able to interpret Brett complex combinations of neurotransmitters. So there's a bunch of different neurotransmitters and they fall into two classes um excitatory or inhibitory. So excitatory neurotransmitter trigger an action potential in a post synaptic cell and so that action potential then goes on to trigger more action potentials. So an example of an excitatory neurotransmitter is going to be acetylcholine and this is actually found in neuro muscular junctions and acetylcholine will actually induce action potentials which result in muscle contraction. So um the other classes the inhibitory neurotransmitter. And usually what happens is inhibitory neurotransmitters trigger chloride channels to open and that results in this influx of negative charge which makes deep polarization harder. And so it reduces the impact of the action potential by kind of helping to either decrease the intensity or reduce the chance of an action potential occurring. So an example of an inhibitory neurotransmitter you might see is called Gaba. And so some toxins and drugs work by targeting neurotransmitters. So here we have our excitatory and inhibitory so here you have an excitatory neuron that's passing some type of exciting neuro transmitter and this results in an action potential which you can see because there's this peak of membrane potential. So this is membrane potential but an inhibitory one is going to have other types of neurotransmitters. So they actually make it a different color which is going to result in a more negative charge which makes deep polarization harder. And so um for this single cell is receiving both excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters. So what does it do? Well there are these kind of huge neuronal networks that receive large combinations of neurotransmitters. These are combinations of both excitatory and inhibitory signals. And each neuron contains it's own set of receptors and ion channels which can respond differently to all these different neurotransmitters. So neuron have to be able to combine and interpret all these signals. And you can imagine that it's hard for us to be able to determine how the neuron is actually responding to all of these different combinations of signals. But it does and it's what allows us to do the things that we do. Now when we talk about this there is one term that I want to mention and that synaptic plasticity and what that means is that the magnitude of a neuron's response depends on how much it has been used in the past. So a neuron that has been used or like has received the same neurotransmitter, a ton in the past is going to respond differently than a neuron that just receives it for the first time. I think the best analogy to this is going to be um I think smell. So if you walk into a room and there's this overwhelming smell of trash you, that magnitude is you smell that smell and it's intense whereas if you've been in that room for a couple of hours you lose that sensitivity and the same things happen with neurons. But it's called synaptic plasticity. And so this is just an example of neurons or a network um with different types of um neurotransmitters. So you have some excitatory some um inhibitory and this post synaptic cell is going to take all this information and respond appropriately for whatever condition is being stimulated for. So that's a neurotransmitter signaling. Let's now move on.

