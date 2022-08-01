Neuron Structure

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about ion channels action potentials and neurons. So the very first thing that we need to talk about before we go over. Anything that has to do with neurons are signaling is just the structure and anatomy of a neuron. So this video is going to really just be a vocab list of different neuron structural features. Um So bear with me so neurons or nerve cells of course that function by receiving integrating and transmitting signals. So they have a few distinctive physical features. One is the cell body. So I'm gonna try to go over this as I describe themselves back up the cell body And it's also sometimes referred to the nucleus. That's the core of the neuron. So you're gonna see the cell body here. This is the cell body. Then you have your axons and these are the long extensions that conduct electrical signals away from the body. Um So if we're looking at what the axon is it's this long this long structure here. And um an interesting thing about the axon is the diameter. So kind of um controls the speed. So the larger the diameter the faster the speed. It's interesting. Then you have your dendrites and these are gonna be several shorter branches that radiates from the cell body to receive signals. We look where our cell body is here. We have our dendrites. So let me use a different color. Are dendrites extending here various various ways and then we have the nerve terminal. So here um gender rights. Um And then we have our nerve terminal And that's gonna be the end of the Exxon that branches to pass neurons to message to whatever cells at the end of it. So your nerve terminal is going to be here a synoptic terminal. You'll sometimes see that there's over the first four. Don't move on. So now we're focusing on some vocab referring to axon. So axons actually contain distinctive features as well. So one of these features is called Myelin and that's going to be a protective covering um that forms around the axon. And some of the cell types that are found in this are known as glial cells or Schwann cells. So just in case you see those cell types in your book you know that those make up the Myelin. So the Myelin sheath um is responsible for insulating the ion or insulating the axon so that ions passing through the axon can't leak out of the membrane and wreak havoc in the body. And then finally there's this other term called the note of or the nodes of ranveer. And these are actually just patches of ion channels that interrupt the myelin sheath and are really responsible for uh neuronal signaling. So the signal is passed between these nodes of ranveer down a neuron. So we're looking at what this looks like. So remember we're focusing on the axon which is gonna be this long terminal here and you can see that there's this myelin sheath. Just this blue covering here that protects the um axon from leaking out ions but it still does need to be able to import and export ions. So you have these nose of ranveer here that are interspersed sort of groups of ions. So then finally let's talk about the junction between the neurons which also contains distinctive physical features. So the terms here that you need to know our synapse which is the junction through which the cell the signal is transmitted. So that is going to be this region here. The synapse then you have the pre synaptic cell and the post synaptic cell which are the cells that either have the signal and release it or the cell that receives it. So you can see here the pre synaptic cell has the signal and it releases it into the synapse. And that synapse then or synaptic cleft then can the post synaptic cell can then accept it. And so finally you have the synaptic cleft which is the space between the pre and post synaptic cell which is what I refer to as the synapse here over here you can also do synaptic cleft technically the synapse can be this entire thing but you will see them as both ways. So don't get confused. Um So the synapse is gonna be referring to the whole thing. The pre synaptic and post synaptic cell. And then you have your synaptic cleft. So I know that's a lot of vocab sort of bear with me maybe review the video a few times until you get all that vocab down. So now let's turn the page.

Hide transcripts