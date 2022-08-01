Neuronal Signaling Steps

So in this video we're gonna be talking about the seven steps to um neuronal signaling. So what happens when a neuron needs to signal happens in seven steps, we're gonna walk through each step, it's kind of detail just carry stay with me. Um Cell biology involves a lot of steps and this is just another one. So um like I said the signal propagation between neurons occurs in seven steps. So the first step is the neuron itself receives some type of signal which triggers the opening of these cast iron channels. And the caddy on channel that's opened. In the first step are sodium channels. And so when the sodium channels open, what happened is sodium rushes into the cell and when it does it creates this sort of influx of positive charge. And when there's an influx of positive charge we call that um deep polarization. And so when this positive charge just rushes in so quickly, what happens is that the sodium channels then become inactivated and it happens within a millisecond, I mean so fast that these channels open, sodium Russian then they're closed. Um To prevent this axon from continually just you know signaling needs to be regulated a short pulse. So the first step is this sodium receive some type of signal sodium channels open comes to polarized and now there's this positive charge sitting in the neuron. So this deep polarization triggers more voltage gated ion channels to open and there can be a variety of different ion channels calcium potassium whatever. Um And this causes the deep polarization to continually travel down the Exxon. So the axon has all these different ion channels at different regions along the axon. So as soon as the first one is open, it triggers the opening of all of them and then just tumbles down the axon. So the third step that happens is voltage gated potassium channels open. But remember this is the third step. So it's important here that these are delayed in opening. And so because now they're delayed, there's this really high positive charge inside the cell. And so when these channels open, the potassium is actually transported out of the cell instead of in the cell. And this helps restore the neuron to its resting state. So it's delayed so that most of the positive charge has already left its already traveled down so it's somewhere else. But there's still this positive charge left behind where it just was. So there's potassium channels open, the potassium flows out and returns that section of the neuron to its original state. And um eventually this traveling wave of deep polarization reaches the end of the axon and the nerve terminal. So what you're gonna see here in this example, these are gonna be kind of the first four steps. So the first thing you'll see is up here, we're looking at sodium channels um which are start out as closed and then open and sodium rushes into the cell. But then because there it only stays open for a really short amount of time. So it then closes and resets for the next action potential. And so down here you're looking at this graph of membrane potential. So this is going to be charged. Remember that more positive is going to be inside the sell side and more negative is going to be more negative inside the cell. So this is kind of over time. So again you have step one where the sodium channels open, sodium enters. So then it becomes more positive. The calcium channels are delayed in opening so it begins to leave. But the sodium channels here are still open so it eventually reaches some type of peak but then it starts traveling down the potassium is leaving the cell. So the membrane potential is becoming more negative now and everything eventually resets itself for another action potential. So those are the first four steps. But like I said, there were seven. So now where we are is we've had this action potential. It's traveled down the Exxon now, it's at the nerve terminal. So what happens now? So this electrical signal at the nerve terminal is then converted into a chemical signal. Because the synaptic cleft which is the region between the two cells, the pre synaptic and post synaptic cell can't pass electrical signal so they can't pass an electrical charge. So it has to turn into a chemical signal. So the chemical signal that it uses is called a neurotransmitter. And how this works is neurotransmitters are already sitting in vesicles near the nerve terminal plasma membrane. So they're already just sitting there waiting for a signal to release them. So when the deep polarization or this positive charge arrives, the triggers again more voltage gated calcium channels and influx of calcium causes the vesicles diffused with the plasma membrane and release the neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft. So the neurotransmitters then are in the synaptic cleft and they bind to receptors on the post synaptic cell. Then this triggers the cell to fire action potentials in the cycle is repeated. But what happens to the neurotransmitter because now you have the signal, this chemical signals out there and it doesn't need to continually be out there, something needs to get rid of it. So it's um it needs to be removed and it's done through one of two methods. First is the post synaptic cell can destroy it. So it gets sort of uptake or taken in and destroyed or it's released and sort of pumped back out and the pre synaptic takes it up and reuses it. So that's how the neurotransmitter is released. So if we're watching this, what we get is we have our action potential arrives and you have your neurotransmitters already sitting in these vesicles ready to fuse. So when the action potential gets here that triggers the the neurotransmitter or the vesicles fusion which gets released into the synaptic cleft. And when it does this will move down here now so now the neurotransmitters are in the synaptic cleft so then they can bind to various receptors on the post synaptic cell and trigger more action potential signaling further away. And remember the neurotransmitters are destroyed either by the post synaptic cell or they're recycled again, pumped out and back into the pre synaptic cell to be reused. So those are the seven steps to um uh neuronal signaling. Feel free to review the steps again. Hopefully I made it very clear. Um So with that let's now move on.

