In mitosis, which phase is characterized by the alignment of chromosomes along the metaphase plate?
A
Anaphase
B
Telophase
C
Metaphase
D
Prophase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the specific phase of mitosis where chromosomes align along the metaphase plate. Mitosis is the process of cell division that ensures equal distribution of genetic material into two daughter cells.
Review the phases of mitosis: Mitosis consists of several phases—Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase. Each phase has distinct characteristics and roles in the process of cell division.
Focus on the key characteristic of Metaphase: During Metaphase, chromosomes are fully condensed and align at the cell's equatorial plane, known as the metaphase plate. This alignment ensures that each daughter cell will receive an identical set of chromosomes.
Differentiate Metaphase from other phases: In Prophase, chromosomes condense and the nuclear envelope begins to break down. In Anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell. In Telophase, the nuclear envelope reforms around the separated chromosomes.
Conclude that the phase characterized by the alignment of chromosomes along the metaphase plate is Metaphase, as this is the defining feature of this stage in mitosis.
