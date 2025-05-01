Which of the following best describes the cell cycle?
A
A type of cell death that occurs in response to damage
B
A mechanism for transporting proteins within the cell
C
A process by which cells convert glucose into energy
D
A series of events that cells go through as they grow and divide
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of the cell cycle. The cell cycle is a series of events that cells go through to grow, replicate their DNA, and divide into two daughter cells. It is essential for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.
Step 2: Break down the stages of the cell cycle. The cell cycle consists of interphase (G1, S, and G2 phases) and the mitotic phase (mitosis and cytokinesis). During interphase, the cell grows, duplicates its DNA, and prepares for division.
Step 3: Compare the provided options to the definition of the cell cycle. Eliminate options that do not align with the concept of cell growth and division. For example, 'a type of cell death' refers to apoptosis, not the cell cycle. Similarly, 'a mechanism for transporting proteins' and 'a process by which cells convert glucose into energy' describe other cellular processes, not the cell cycle.
Step 4: Focus on the correct option, which describes the cell cycle as 'a series of events that cells go through as they grow and divide.' This matches the definition and stages of the cell cycle discussed earlier.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option describing the cell cycle as a series of events that cells go through as they grow and divide, as it accurately reflects the biological process.
