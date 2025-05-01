What is the primary function of the cristae in mitochondria?
A
They store genetic material for the cell.
B
They transport vesicles between organelles.
C
They increase the surface area for ATP production.
D
They synthesize proteins for export from the cell.
1
Understand the structure of mitochondria: Mitochondria are double-membraned organelles with an inner membrane that folds into structures called cristae. These folds are critical for their function.
Recognize the role of cristae: The cristae increase the surface area of the inner mitochondrial membrane, which is essential for housing the protein complexes involved in the electron transport chain and ATP synthesis.
Connect cristae to ATP production: ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is produced through oxidative phosphorylation, a process that occurs on the inner mitochondrial membrane. The increased surface area provided by the cristae allows for more space for these reactions to occur efficiently.
Eliminate incorrect options: The cristae do not store genetic material (this is the role of the mitochondrial matrix, which contains mitochondrial DNA), transport vesicles (this is a function of the Golgi apparatus and endoplasmic reticulum), or synthesize proteins for export (this is the role of ribosomes on the rough ER).
Conclude the correct function: The primary function of the cristae is to increase the surface area for ATP production, making them essential for cellular energy metabolism.
