Which cellular structure is primarily responsible for producing ATP in eukaryotic cells?
A
Endoplasmic reticulum
B
Golgi apparatus
C
Mitochondria
D
Lysosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem asks which cellular structure is primarily responsible for producing ATP in eukaryotic cells. ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the main energy currency of the cell.
Recall the function of each organelle: The endoplasmic reticulum is involved in protein and lipid synthesis, the Golgi apparatus modifies and packages proteins, lysosomes are responsible for breaking down waste, and mitochondria are known as the 'powerhouses' of the cell.
Focus on mitochondria: Mitochondria are the organelles where cellular respiration occurs. This process involves breaking down glucose and other molecules to produce ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
Explain the process: In mitochondria, ATP is produced in the inner membrane through the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis. This process is driven by a proton gradient created by the movement of electrons through protein complexes.
Conclude: Based on the functions of the organelles, mitochondria are the primary structure responsible for ATP production in eukaryotic cells.
