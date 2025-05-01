Understand the role of chloroplasts and mitochondria: Chloroplasts are organelles found in plant cells and some protists, responsible for photosynthesis, while mitochondria are found in almost all eukaryotic cells and are responsible for cellular respiration.
Recall that both chloroplasts and mitochondria are double-membrane-bound organelles, which is a unique feature compared to other organelles.
Recognize that both organelles contain their own DNA and ribosomes, allowing them to produce some of their own proteins independently of the cell's nucleus.
Eliminate incorrect options: Chloroplasts are not found in animal cells, so the option 'Both are found only in animal cells' is incorrect. Similarly, mitochondria are not responsible for photosynthesis, so 'Both are responsible for photosynthesis' is also incorrect.
Note that the main function of mitochondria is ATP production through cellular respiration, not glucose production, so 'Both produce glucose as their main function' is incorrect. The correct answer is that both contain their own DNA and ribosomes.
Watch next
Master Mitochondria with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia