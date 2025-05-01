Multiple Choice
In the context of ER processing and transport, what is the primary function of the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER)?
Match the following term with its definition
I. Co-translational import ______________________
II. Post-translational import ______________________
III. ER retention signal ______________________
IV. Translocon ______________________
A. Pore in the ER membrane that binds SRP and SRPR to translocate the protein into ER
B. Signal sequence located on the C-terminus and keeps proteins within the ER
C. Process of importing proteins into the ER as they're being translated
D. importing proteins into the ER after they've been translated