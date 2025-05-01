Match the following term with its definition

I. Co-translational import ______________________

II. Post-translational import ______________________

III. ER retention signal ______________________

IV. Translocon ______________________





A. Pore in the ER membrane that binds SRP and SRPR to translocate the protein into ER

B. Signal sequence located on the C-terminus and keeps proteins within the ER

C. Process of importing proteins into the ER as they're being translated

D. importing proteins into the ER after they've been translated