Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology2h 49m
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells1h 14m
- 3. Energy1h 33m
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes2h 31m
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein2h 31m
- 6. Proteins1h 36m
- 7. Gene Expression1h 42m
- 8. Membrane Structure1h 4m
- 9. Transport Across Membranes1h 52m
- 10. Anerobic Respiration1h 5m
- 11. Aerobic Respiration1h 11m
- 12. Photosynthesis52m
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport2h 18m
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles19m
- Protein Sorting9m
- ER Processing and Transport20m
- Golgi Processing and Transport17m
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins15m
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast7m
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways10m
- Endocytic Pathways21m
- Exocytosis6m
- Peroxisomes5m
- Plant Vacuole4m
- 14. Cell Signaling1h 28m
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement1h 39m
- 16. Cell Division3h 5m
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction50m
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues48m
- 19. Stem Cells13m
- 20. Cancer44m
- 21. The Immune System1h 6m
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology1h 41m
- The Light Microscope5m
- Electron Microscopy6m
- The Use of Radioisotopes4m
- Cell Culture8m
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins7m
- Studying Proteins9m
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization2m
- DNA Cloning12m
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR6m
- DNA Sequencing5m
- DNA libraries5m
- DNA Transfer into Cells2m
- Tracking Protein Movement2m
- RNA interference4m
- Genetic Screens13m
- Bioinformatics3m
13. Intracellular Protein Transport
ER Processing and Transport
Multiple Choice
In the context of ER processing and transport, which primary function is most closely associated with the smooth endoplasmic reticulum (smooth ER)?
A
Synthesis of lipids and steroids, including phospholipids for membrane production
B
Sorting and tagging of proteins with mannose-6-phosphate for lysosomal delivery
C
ATP production via oxidative phosphorylation on the inner mitochondrial membrane
D
Co-translational synthesis of secreted proteins on membrane-bound ribosomes
Multiple Choice
In the context of ER processing and transport, what is the primary function of the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER) in eukaryotic cells?
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, what is the primary function of the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER)?
Multiple Choice
In the context of ER processing and transport, what is the primary function of the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER)?
Multiple Choice
In the context of ER processing and transport, which cellular structure primarily modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for delivery to their final destinations?
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, what is the primary function of the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER)?
Open Question
Match the following term with its definition
I. Co-translational import ______________________
II. Post-translational import ______________________
III. ER retention signal ______________________
IV. Translocon ______________________
A. Pore in the ER membrane that binds SRP and SRPR to translocate the protein into ER
B. Signal sequence located on the C-terminus and keeps proteins within the ER
C. Process of importing proteins into the ER as they're being translated
D. importing proteins into the ER after they've been translated
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is responsible for recognizing the ER signal sequence?
