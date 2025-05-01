Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two daughter cells, each having the same number and type of chromosomes as the parent cell. This process is crucial for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in multicellular organisms.
Recall the genetic outcome of mitosis: During mitosis, the DNA is replicated during the S phase of the cell cycle, ensuring that each daughter cell receives an identical copy of the parent cell's genetic material.
Analyze the chromosome number: Mitosis maintains the diploid chromosome number (2n) in daughter cells, meaning the daughter cells have the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
Eliminate incorrect options: Since mitosis produces genetically identical cells, options like 'genetically different from each other' and 'produced with half the number of chromosomes' are incorrect. Additionally, mitosis does not produce haploid cells; that occurs during meiosis.
Select the correct answer: Based on the above analysis, the correct answer is 'genetically identical to the parent cell.'
Watch next
Master Mitosis Entry with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia