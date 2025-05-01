Which statement best describes the two nuclei that form as a result of mitosis?
A
They are genetically identical to each other and to the original nucleus.
B
They are genetically identical to each other but not to the original nucleus.
C
They have different genetic information due to crossing over.
D
They contain half the number of chromosomes as the original nucleus.
1
Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two daughter nuclei, each containing the same number and type of chromosomes as the original nucleus. This ensures genetic consistency.
Recall that mitosis involves the replication of DNA during the S phase of the cell cycle, so each chromosome is duplicated into two sister chromatids before division.
During mitosis, the sister chromatids are separated and distributed equally into the two daughter nuclei, ensuring that each nucleus receives an identical set of chromosomes.
Crossing over, which results in genetic variation, occurs during meiosis (not mitosis). Additionally, mitosis does not reduce the chromosome number; it maintains the same chromosome number as the original nucleus.
Based on this understanding, the two nuclei formed as a result of mitosis are genetically identical to each other and to the original nucleus.
