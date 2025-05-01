Understand the definition of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two genetically identical daughter cells, maintaining the same chromosome number as the parent cell. It is primarily involved in growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in multicellular organisms.
Identify the types of cells in the options: Somatic cells are all body cells except gametes (reproductive cells). Bacterial cells are prokaryotic and divide by binary fission, not mitosis. Red blood cells in mammals lose their nucleus during maturation and do not divide. Gametes are reproductive cells formed by meiosis, not mitosis.
Eliminate incorrect options: Bacterial cells divide by binary fission, not mitosis. Gametes are formed by meiosis, not mitosis. Mature red blood cells in mammals lack a nucleus and cannot undergo mitosis.
Focus on the correct option: Somatic cells undergo mitosis to produce identical daughter cells for growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues.
Conclude that the correct answer is somatic cells, as they are the only type of cells in the options that undergo mitosis.
