The breakdown of the nuclear envelope during prophase
The formation of the cell nucleus during cell division
The replication of DNA prior to mitosis
The division of the cytoplasm following mitosis
Understand the term 'karyogenesis': It refers to the process of forming the nucleus during cell division. The term is derived from 'karyo-' meaning nucleus and '-genesis' meaning formation or creation.
Analyze the options provided: The first option refers to the breakdown of the nuclear envelope during prophase, which is a part of mitosis but not related to the formation of the nucleus. The second option directly describes the formation of the nucleus, which aligns with the definition of karyogenesis.
Evaluate the third option: DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle, prior to mitosis, and is not directly related to the formation of the nucleus.
Evaluate the fourth option: The division of the cytoplasm, known as cytokinesis, occurs after mitosis and is unrelated to the formation of the nucleus.
Conclude that the correct answer is the second option, as it accurately describes karyogenesis as the formation of the cell nucleus during cell division.
