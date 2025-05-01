During which phase of mitosis do sister chromatids separate and move toward opposite poles of the cell?
A
Metaphase
B
Prophase
C
Telophase
D
Anaphase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key phases of mitosis: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase. Each phase has distinct events that occur during cell division.
Recall that sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere. These chromatids are separated during one specific phase of mitosis.
In Prophase, the chromosomes condense, the nuclear envelope breaks down, and the mitotic spindle begins to form, but sister chromatids remain attached.
In Metaphase, the chromosomes align at the metaphase plate (the cell's equatorial plane), but the sister chromatids are still connected at the centromere.
In Anaphase, the sister chromatids are pulled apart as the spindle fibers shorten, moving them toward opposite poles of the cell. This is the phase where separation occurs, distinguishing it from the other phases.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Entry with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia