DNA Transposons

So in this video we're gonna talk about D. N. A. Transpose ions which is one of the types of mobile genetic elements. So um like I said type of mobile genetic element. And they actually moved through A. D. N. A. Intermediate surprising enough. So these are most commonly found in precarious and bacteria mainly because the eukaryotic DNA transposon have generally lost their ability to move so they no longer move anymore. But remnants of them still exist in the human genome. So about 3% of the human genome is just D. N. A. Transpose that really have no function now because they can't move. And so how do DNA transposon move in the genome? Well it's kind of just like cut and paste. Um So they're cut from one region and paste it into another. And so one of the side effects of this is that if it's actually cut during DNA replication then it can duplicate because it's already being replicated. And then if you replicate it and then cut it then that's going to insert into a new region of the genome. Which when it's replicated again We'll just be copied twice. So what's the structure of the DNA Transposon? Well it contains this very unique structure and has inverted repeats of 50 base pairs. So those are just repeated sequences on either end of the transpose on and the middle of the transposition sequence actually encodes for a gene actually codes for protein and that protein is a transpose ice. So what is the transpose ice while the transpose ice is responsible for cutting or removing the transpose on out of the D. N. A. Sequence. So the transpose X. Is kind of your scissors for the D. N. A. Transpose on. And um one of the really important aspects of this is we think cut and paste. Cut and paste their scissors there chopping things up. But this is important because it doesn't lose length when it inserts or when it cuts. And so because it isn't losing length it's still able to continue this cut and paste pretty much indefinitely throughout the lifetime of the cell. And so the transpose is responsible for cutting. But what's responsible for pasting? And that's actually this process called double strand break repair which you may have heard of. You don't necessarily need to know that term Right now we'll talk about it more and other topics. But if the transposes the Couser then the transposes the scissor then the double strike. Oh my goodness, I can't speak. The double strand break repair is the glue that sort of paste it back together. So if we're looking at a structure of A. D. N. A. Transpose on it has these inverted repeats here on either side. And this is a protein coding region. And what does this encode for this encodes for trans pose a space and that's kind of the scissors O. R. S. That can cut it out of its genomic location so that it can move to a different location. So now let's move on

