Viruses as Mobile Genetic Elements

Okay so so far we've talked about different kinds of D. N. A. Elements that can actually jump around the genome. But viruses can do that as well. So viruses act as mobile genetic elements. And these this is because that some viruses can actually integrate their genome into the cell that they infect or the host cell. And so let's talk a little bit about the virus structure and then we can go into how they act and how they actually integrate and can jump around through the genome. So first viruses are really simple types of things. They just contain a protein coat that surrounds some type of genetic information. The amount of genetic information is just really small compared to other living organisms. Um And this genetic information can be D. N. A. Or RNA. Base. And I'll talk about a couple of different ways. Generally we're familiar with viruses because they cause disease but they're also very useful tools in a laboratory setting And so they can do more than just cause disease. Now there are different types of viruses of course depending on how they infect what kind of genetic material they have. And one really important type that we've mentioned before are bacterial pages. And these are viruses that infect bacteria. These can insert their genome into the host bacteria that they've infected. And so when they insert their genome that genome just gets inserted anywhere right? There's not normally not a very specific sequence. And so it can be in a gene it can be in a regulatory sequence, it can be you know nowhere important but where it inserts can have a drastic impact on the organism itself. So those are bacteria pages there are retroviruses and this is a really important class that we're going to talk about a lot. But retrovirus is are called that because they have R. N. A. As their genetic material and not D. N. A. And they use their R. N. A. As a template to produce D. N. A. So they start with R. N. A. It's sort of just this template and that is um in a process called reverse transcription, actually transcribe it into D. N. A. And because it's called reverse transcription, the enzyme that does that is called reverse transcriptase. And this is an enzyme that's not really found in humans or in the host cell for the most part but it's instead encoded by the virus itself. So the virus contains this gene for reverse transcriptase and that is what allows the virus to reverse transcribe that RNA and use it as a template to produce DNA. So here's just a structure of a retrovirus. It's not super important that, you know, you know, understand and be able to label this yourself. But the important thing here is that there's just this protein coat that is surrounding this um genetic material. And because it's a retrovirus, we know that's gonna be our N. A. Not D. N. A. So here's this RNA here and when this virus you know, is to infect something whatever it infects then that RNA will be used to reverse transcribe into D. N. A. Now the viral like I said before the viral genome is generally integrated into the host genome. And that's why we say these act as mobile genetic elements right? Because it has its own RNA or DNA. That is actually just inserted into the genome wherever it feels like. So it's actually this mobile genetic element that can jump around different places depending on where it's inserted at the moment. The virus infects now in order to insert it has to have some type of enzyme that's going to actually insert it very similarly to all the other types we've talked about. And this enzyme for viruses is Integrase which makes sense. Right? Aces the enzyme and then into Integrase is it's being integrated. It makes complete sense. And so this uh inserts the viral D. N. A. Into the host gene. Now remember this is DNA not RNA. Because if it if the virus has RNA that's going to be used as a template to produce DNA before it's actually integrated. So D. N. A. Is always integrated. RNA is not going to be integrated into the genome. So here's an example of the HIV genome and how it integrates in the hotel D. N. A. Now of course there's a lot of information here like for receptor none of this stuff you need to know just know here's the virus and here it is infecting a cell and you can see that it has this D. N. A. Or has A R. N. A. It's HIV is a retrovirus inside and then reverse the transcript face comes in and synthesizes it into D. N. A. So here we now we have D. N. A. Which is here, this gets into the cell nucleus and here's the viral D. N. A. And this dark black and you can see that it integrates into the host cell genome where the dark black is here. That's the virus and the lighter color is just the host cell. And so this is very common among especially retroviruses. It can be done through other viruses as well. But retroviruses this is a really common process. Um And that's why we say viruses can act as mobile genetic elements as well. So with that let's not move on.

